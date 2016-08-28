It all could've been a scene straight out of a horror movie as a prank caused chaos on a New York subway train.

A woman pretending to sell crickets and worms on a crowded train let the critters loose on subway passengers.

Riders on the subway train were locked in close quarters with the critters for half an hour during rush hour on Wednesday evening after a passenger pulled the train's emergency brake while they were on the Manhattan Bridge.

Teenagers on the train had pushed self-claimed actress Zaida Pugh as she offered the insects up for sale, and she tossed the container holding them into the air, The New York Post reported, citing witnesses.

After the crickets were set free, some of them jumped onto passengers.

"Never seen a crowd get so panicked so fast, everyone rushed to the other side of the train," passenger Ezra Mechaber tweeted.

Some people took out their smartphones and began recording.

An onlooker uploaded footage of the prank to social media.

There is footage of a longer version of the prank on YouTube, however, viewer discretion is advised.

The D train, which connects the boroughs of the Bronx with Brooklyn via Manhattan, was stopped on the bridge spanning the East River.