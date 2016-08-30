WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide blast at Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan injures three
Car driven by a suicide bomber smashed one of the embassy gates before blowing up in the centre of the compound close to the ambassador's residence, injuring two Kyrgyz embassy staff and a woman.
Suicide blast at Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan injures three
A police car seen near the Chinese embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan where a car bomb blast injured three and killed the suicide bomber on August 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2016

A car driven by a suicide bomber Tuesday exploded after it rammed through a gate at the Chinese embassy in Bishkek, the capital of former Soviet republic Kyrgyzstan. The blast wounded three people, authorities said.

"As a result of the explosion, only the suicide bomber terrorist died. Security guards were injured," Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov told journalists. Local medics said the driver of the car was killed while two Kyrgyz embassy staff members and a woman sustained mild injuries in the blast.

A source at the Bishkek police told AFP the Mitsubishi Delica car smashed a gate on the embassy before blowing up in the centre of the compound, close to the ambassador's residence.

Another source with the Central Asian nation's security service said an "explosive device" had been placed inside the vehicle.

Recommended

Employees from the Chinese and nearby American embassy were evacuated, the Kyrgyz emergency service said.

Locals told AFP their houses shook with the impact of the blast which shattered their windows.

Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked former Soviet republic that borders China and has a predominantly Muslim population. China also maintains influence in several Kyrgyz industries, including energy and mining.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible