A massive 370-kilogram stash of cocaine, worth an estimated $56 million, was discovered by French Coca-Cola employees inside a shipment of orange juice from Costa Rica. In March, another 370 kg cache of cocaine was found in a shipping container originating from Colombia. Coca-Cola's relationships with cocaine and Colombia have been less than straightforward.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola France says employees immediately notified police after factory workers found the cocaine stashed in a shipment of orange juice used to make concentrates for various Coca-Cola drinks in the country.

Judicial authorities have opened an investigation.

"You can well imagine the surprise," said a spokesman for Coca-Cola, adding that the workers alerted police and were ruled out as potential suspects.

This latest episode has done little to stop the swell of rumours surrounding the sometimes sordid relationship between Coca-Cola, cocaine, and Columbia, the world's largest producer and exporter of the drug.

Critics of the soft drink company have reminded consumers that cocaine was once a main ingredient in the Coca-Cola recipe. The claim is based on an 1886 recipe, which lasted until 1904. Cocaine was produced from the coca leaf, while caffeine was extracted from the kola nut, thus Coca (cocaine)-Cola (kola-nut).

The public's reaction to Coca-Cola's history with cocaine has at times been amusing.