Tens of millions of public sector workers went on strike across India on Friday, demanding higher wages and in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's labour reforms. Workers from sectors including nursing, banking, manufacturing and coal mining, as well as hawkers and daily wage labourers are expected to take part in the 24-hour nationwide strike, organisers said.

"This strike is against the central government, this strike is for the cause of the working people," Ramen Pandey of the Indian National Trade Union Congress said. "Our strike will be 100 percent successful... we will prove that this strike is the world's largest ever."

Trade unions including the All India Trade Unions Congress, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and the Indian National Trade Union Congress are participating in rallies across the nation.

Only one major union, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh — that is loosely affiliated with the Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party — will not be joining the strike.

"PM Modi working only for his dear businessmen, fooled us with promises". #Tradeunionstrike@the_hindu@abaruah64pic.twitter.com/v2OYXAMu4p