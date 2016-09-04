A sale of Formula One to Liberty Media is to go ahead next week, the sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone told German trade magazine Auto motorund sport on the sidelines of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Saturday.

The magazine said that according to Ecclestone, Liberty Media will transfer the first of two tranches of payment in the $8.5 billion deal on Tuesday.

Recent media reports had said that British broadcaster Sky as well as a consortium of Liberty Media's sister company Liberty Global and Discovery Communications were also circling Formula One.

Fiat Chrysler's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne earlier said the industry as a whole had a vested interest in stability for Formula One.

"I've had this conversation with CVC in the past, I've had it with Bernie ... I think it's important that we provide stability and a long-term view. I'm sure that will happen soon," he said.