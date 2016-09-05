Top diplomats from the United States and Russia failed to reach a deal to ease fighting in Syria on Monday, with a senior State Department official saying differences remained.

The official said a fresh round of crisis talks between Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the margins of the G20 summit in Hangzhou had ended without agreement.

A deal to provide aid to Aleppo's civilians and at least partially halt Russian and Syrian bombardments had looked likely on Sunday, before talks collapsed.

US officials accused Russia of backtracking on already agreed issues which Washington refused to revisit.

This is the second time in two weeks that Kerry and Lavrov failed to reach a ceasefire deal. They last met in Geneva on August 26.

Kerry previously said the United States won't accept a deal just to have it collapse again.

A cessation of hostilities agreement brokered by Lavrov and Kerry in February unraveled within weeks, with Washington accusing Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad's forces of violating the agreement.

The next time they are likely to meet is on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York from September 18.

As so often in the five year conflict — which has killed around 300,000 people and forced millions to flee — the talks seemed overtaken by developments on the ground.

On Sunday, Syrian regime troops encircled rebel-held parts of Aleppo, renewing a brutal siege.

Once Syria's economic powerhouse, Aleppo has been ravaged by the war that began with protests against the Assad regime in March 2011.