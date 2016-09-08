Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson had an embarrassing moment while discussing foreign affairs on Thursday after he responded to a question about the Syrian civil war by asking, "What is Aleppo?"

The gaffe came during an MSNBC interview about the continuing battle for Syria's biggest city, Aleppo, the most populous city in Syria which has been divided for years into government and rebel sectors and has been in the news daily in recent weeks.

"What would you do, if you were elected, about Aleppo," Johnson was asked.

"About Aleppo. And what is Aleppo?" he responded.

"You're kidding?" the MSNBC interviewer said.

"No," Johnson said.

"Aleppo is in Syria. ... It's the epicentre of the refugee crisis," the interviewer said.

"OK, got it. Got it," Johnson said.

The embarrassing exchange followed a forum on Wednesday night in which Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican rival Donald Trump sought to showcase their national security and defence credentials.

Johnson, a former Republican governor of New Mexico, has been trying to turn the two major candidates' low approval ratings to his advantage in the race to win the November 8 election.

However, he has just 8.6 support in the current average of opinion polls by website RealClearPolitics in a matchup with Clinton, Trump, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.