It was a deadly week in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has left dozens dead in violent protests over elections. Opposition parties want presidential elections to take place this year. The nation's electoral commission said it will only be able to hold elections next year, citing a lack of funds.

President Joseph Kabila's term in office ends on December 19, 2016. He has ruled the nation for 15 years, taking over from his father who was assassinated in 2001. According to the DRC's constitution, a president can only serve two consecutive five-year terms.

Kabila has remained silent about his intentions. His supporters have called for a referendum to vote on term limits. Opposition parties have called this a stalling tactic.

What happens in the central African state is integral to the region and the rest of the world. Fears are growing that political instability could lead to armed conflict in the country, that could destabilise the region.

Investors are also following the events closely. DR Congo has some of Africa's largest copper reserves, as well as significant deposits of cobalt, zinc and coltan, a key component which is used to make mobile phones.

The government said that at least 32 people were killed this week but opposition parties said the figure could be three times higher.

On Monday, the DRC's main opposition parties called a nationwide demonstration to call on Kabila to vacate his position when his term ends in three months time. The rally had been planned to start in the afternoon in the capital Kinshasa, but turned violent. Stone-throwing youth clashed with riot police.

The clashes left 17 dead according to officials. The opposition and Human Rights Watch accused security forces of using excessive force.

Ida Sawyer, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch said: