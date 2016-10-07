Australian authorities announced on Friday that a piece of wing debris found in Mauritius is from the missing Malaysian airliner MH370, but they said the discovery revealed no new information on the missing plane's location.

MH370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

Although authorities have focused their search in the southern Indian Ocean where they believed the plane crashed, no trace of the aircraft has been found there.

The composite debris, recovered from Mauritius in May, is the latest fragment found along western Indian Ocean shorelines linked to Malaysia Airlines MH370.

The government agency leading the search, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in a report that the debris found, "was a trailing edge section of Boeing 777 left, outboard flap, originating from the Malaysian Airlines aircraft registered 9M-MRO (MH370)."