The US Department of Transportation and other agencies banned all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones devices from aircraft in the United States starting from Saturday under an emergency order, regulators have said on Friday.

The ban comes after numerous reports of fires in replacement phones prompted many warnings from regulators, phone carriers and airlines.

"We recognise that banning these phones from airlines will inconvenience some passengers, but the safety of all those aboard an aircraft must take priority," said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

Samsung Electronics discarded its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on Tuesday due to incidents where the phones began smoking or caught fire, possibly damaging its reputation.

The ban prohibits owners from carrying on the devices or putting them in checked baggage during flights.