At least 30 people were killed and 50 others were wounded early Monday in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in southern Punjab, said local government official Zafar Iqbal. The two buses, carrying around 100 passengers, crashed in the town of Khanpur, some 800 kilometres south of Islamabad, the capital.

Pakistan has one of the world's worst records for fatal traffic accidents. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, on average 9,000 road accidents have been reported to the police every year since 2011, killing over 4,500 people. The accidents are blamed on inferior roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

"The bodies of the dead and injured could only be recovered after cutting through the vehicles," said a police official. Rescue efforts are still under way.