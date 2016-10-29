It's been over two weeks since the Swedish Academy publicised its surprise decision to bestow the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature to famed singer-songwriter Bob Dylan "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

However, the 75-year-old stirred interest in the media by not speaking about the award, which was announced on October 13.

His silence angered at least one member of the Swedish Academy, Per Wastberg, who called his behaviour "rude and arrogant." The Academy reportedly gave up trying to contact him.

But it seems the musician has finally decided to make his feelings clear.