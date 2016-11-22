Bolivia's government declared a state of emergency over a lack of water caused by a severe drought in large swaths of the country on Tuesday, devoting state funds to ease a crisis that has battered agriculture.

Bolivia's Vice Ministry of Civil Defence estimated that the drought has affected 125,000 families, the worst in 25-years. Severe water shortages were reported in seven of the ten biggest cities and sparked protests in various areas.

"We have to be prepared for the worst," President Evo Morales said at a press conference on Monday.

The decree unblocks funding for the government and local authorities to tackle the water shortage.

Morales called on local governments to devote funds and workers to drill wells and transport water to cities in vehicles, with the support of the armed forces, from nearby bodies of water.