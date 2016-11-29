The fall of Aleppo would solidify Assad militarily and confirm that Moscow was now the go-to actor for much of the region. Political rehabilitation for Assad is more difficult because of the scale of his crimes and because mainstream sections of the rebellion will outlast the fall of Aleppo.

One of the immediate ways that the regime is trying to manoeuvre its way back into the family of nations is by having funds for reconstruction from international institutions released into its hands. This was part of the purpose of the recent propaganda conference in Damascus. Politically, this would be a recognition that Assad was staying, and more practically it would ease Assad's re-imposition of his rule after his genocidal war against the population. Somewhat beyond obscene as this is, states are cold beasts and Aleppo's fall would bring some governments around to finding a modus vivendi with the dictator.

For the revolution, this realpolitik calculation that Assad is irremovable short of external invasion will mean the end of some foreign support as states cut their losses. The foreign backers of the rebellion who continue after Aleppo—and especially if the new U.S. President, Donald Trump, formalizes the U.S.'s de facto pro-Assad policy and repudiates the rebellion entirely—will find their options further constrained to ever-more-extreme forces.

The jihadi-salafists who maintained from the start that the U.S. was conspiring with Assad against the largely-Sunni rebellion would appear politically vindicated by Aleppo's fall, and in sheer military terms al-Qaeda could co-opt large numbers of those who want to continue the resistance to Assad.

Turkey's intervention, which mobilized rebels to inflict considerable damage on the Islamic State, is an opportunity to bolster a mainstream rebel force and therefore to also degrade al-Qaeda by offering the insurgency a real, on-the-ground alternative. It has already borne fruit. But if Aleppo falls, the Turkish operation will be discredited for standing on the side-lines as the revolution's hopes of removing Assad were defeated. Al-Qaeda did at least try to break the siege.

Though the population in east Aleppo risked bombardment rather than flee because of the fear of Assad's prisons, where death would be the least of their problems, once the city is reconquered it is likely that many people will leave rather than face retribution for "collaborating with terrorists". Further refugee flows, from the fall of Aleppo itself and from the certainty that will bring that the five million people already driven from Syria will never return, will exacerbate tensions in neighbouring states and reinforce the dynamics in Europe that have led to the rise of populist, far-Right forces friendly to the Kremlin.

Inside Syria, the sense of betrayal will make it very difficult to restore the mainstream revolutionary forces whose cause is seen as attached to Western power to primacy in the insurgency; the West will be seen as complicit, if only by omission, in the horrors that are surely to come in Aleppo. This will strengthen al-Qaeda and other groups who cannot be negotiated with. On the other side, the regime's battlefield successes will—despite is inability to in fact restore total control—give it even less reason than it has now to negotiate.

Put simply, Aleppo's fall will not pacify Syria; it will see the spread of radicalism and chaos inside the country and well beyond for a long time to come.