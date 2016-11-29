South Korean President Park Geun-hye asked parliament on Tuesday to find a way for her to give up power after allegations that she is being influenced by a close friend.

Park is facing the worst crisis of her four-year presidency and is under pressure to resign. It is alleged her close friend Choi Soon-sil meddled in state affairs and forced companies to donate funds to non-profit foundations.

"I will leave to parliament everything about my future including shortening of my term," Park said in a brief televised speech.

"I will step down from my position according to the law once a way is formed to pass on the administration in a stable manner that will also minimise political unrest and vacuum after ruling and opposition parties' discussion."

Park's decision comes two days before parliament is set to vote on whether she should be impeached.

South Korea's main opposition the Democratic Party has already rejected her offer which they described as a tactic to escape being impeached.