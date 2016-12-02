French President Francois Hollande will not be seeking a second term in office next year after acknowledging his unpopularity in the country.

Hollande made the surprise announcement in a televised address on Thursday, days after his closest aides said he would compete in the elections.

"I have decided not to be a candidate in the presidential election," Hollande said.

Hollande repeatedly said he would seek re-election only if he was able to curb the unemployment rate, which has hovered for years at 10 percent.

His decision makes way for another leftist candidate to take on conservative Francois Fillon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

"I am aware today of the risk that going down a route that would not gather sufficient support would entail, so I have decided not to be a candidate in the presidential election," a sombre-looking Hollande said in his address from the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Dogged by high unemployment, Hollande is the least popular president in French polling history.

"In the months to come, my only duty will be to continue to lead my country," the 62-year-old said.