Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, 64, became Thailand's new king late on Thursday after he accepted an invitation from parliament to succeed his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in mid-October.

The new king inherits one of the world's richest monarchies, as well as a politically febrile nation, 50 days after King Bhumibol's death. His father was widely loved and regarded as a pillar of stability during decades of political turbulence and rapid development in the Southeast Asian nation.

"I agree to accept the wishes of the late king... for the benefit of the entire Thai people," said Vajiralongkorn, wearing an official white tunic decorated with medals and a pink sash, in a televised statement from Bangkok.

Thailand has been without a monarch since King Bhumibol's death, with the head of the king's advisory council, Prem Tinsulanonda, 96, serving as regent.

The United States, a longtime ally of Thailand, sent its "warmest congratulations" to Vajiralongkorn.

"We offer our best wishes to his majesty and all of the Thai people," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a news briefing.

Makes first public appearance

On Friday, the new king made his first public appearance, taking part in a merit-making ceremony at Bangkok's Grand Palace to mark 50 days since his father's death plunged the country into grief.

Civil servants dressed in black and white, the official colours of mourning, lined the streets to the palace as the new king's convoy passed.