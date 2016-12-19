Zsa Zsa Gabor, the jet-setting Hungarian actress who made a career out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life, has died at age 99.

Starting in the 1940s, Gabor rose from beauty queen to millionaire's wife to minor television personality to minor film actress to major public character.

The middle and most famous of the Gabor sisters, Zsa Zsa died on Sunday of a heart attack at her Los Angeles home, husband Frederic von Anhalt said.