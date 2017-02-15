A quick post-election count at sample polling stations in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta suggests the gubernatorial race will enter a run-off or round two between incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and former education minister Anies Baswedan.

Purnama had secured 43.08 percent of the votes, just ahead of Baswedan on 40.14 percent, based on a quick sample count of about 95 percent of the vote by private polling firm SMRC. The other candidate, Agus Yudhoyono, the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was in third place with 16.78 percent. Other pollsters showed similar results.

The election has largely been overshadowed by increasing religious rifts in the Muslim-majority country.

The office of governor can be a springboard to the presidency and weeks of campaigning have been overshadowed by mudslinging, political intrigue and rising religious hardline sentiment as Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian, faces charges of insulting the Quran. Indonesia has the world's largest Muslim population but is officially secular and home to minority Christian and Hindu communities, as well as hundreds of ethnic groups.

The case has brought Muslims onto the streets, urging voters to shun a non-Muslim as a leader. Purnama denies the charge and his support has rebounded to lead many opinion polls, which analysts attribute to his record of improving the bureaucracy and easing congestion and flooding.

Voters were hopeful the results would unify the country, however, analysts disagree. Some say divisions could linger and even deepen as the vote, which is also being widely seen as a proxy battle for the next presidential election, in 2019, appeared to be heading for a second round, according to unofficial sample vote counts.

Purnama is backed by President Joko Widodo's ruling party. Baswedan is backed by Prabowo Subianto, a retired general who is promising a comeback to the national stage after losing to Widodo in the 2014 presidential election.

"There would be tension that will be stored until 2019, because of course, all this is not really against Purnama, it's against Widodo. Prabowo is coming in now," said Wimar Witoelar, a Jakarta-based political analyst.

"Some of my Muslim friends do believe he blasphemed and won't vote for a non-Muslim, the case has created differences among us," said Deny S Pamudji, 57, an ethnic Chinese voter, who spoke outside a polling station just before Purnama cast his ballot.

"I do hope that there will be no more related political and religious tensions after this election," said Hanida Syafriani, a resident of East Jakarta who was supporting the Christian, ethnic Chinese incumbent, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.