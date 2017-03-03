Turkey on Friday accused Germany of "double standards" after two German towns stopped Turkish ministers from speaking at meetings of supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told its NATO partner that it must "learn how to behave."

"The obstruction of meetings in Germany is a sign of how much Germany and the West are displaying double standards," Cavusoglu said.

If you want to work with us you have to learn how to behave.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was due to speak in Gaggenau to Erdogan supporters as part of Ankara's effort to rally support among Germany's estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens for an April referendum on constitutional change that would expand the powers of the Turkish presidency.

Authorities said they cancelled the event because the venue was too small for the expected crowd.

Germany is home to the largest Turkish expatriate community in the EU, numbering around three million people.

Cavusoglu's comments reflected a broader souring of ties between the two countries, tested most recently by Turkey's arrest earlier this week of Deniz Yucel, a Turkish German dual national who is a correspondent for the prominent Die Welt newspaper.

Bomb hoax

​On Friday, Gaggenau's authorities evacuated city hall after receiving what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat.

The city hall in the southwestern German town was evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned in. A search of the building did not turn up any explosives.

"After a thorough assessment, nothing suspicious could be found," police said, allowing people back into the building.

Asked whether the threat was linked to the cancellation of Bozdag's appearance, mayor Michael Pfeiffer said, "We presume this at the moment, but we don't know for sure."