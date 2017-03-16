Malaysia stood by its decision to bar "Beauty and the Beast" from cinemas without a "gay moment" being cut as the worldwide rollout of the Walt Disney movie began on Thursday.

Religious conservatives of the Muslim and Christian faiths have spoken out against the movie, including in Australia and the United States.

Disney decided to shelve the film for Malaysia rather than cut the gay scene to mollify censors.

Starring Emma Watson as young Belle who falls in love with the Beast, the film features a gay character for the first time in Disney's history.

The character is manservant LeFou, who is the sidekick to the story's villain, Gaston.

In the scene which Malaysians want cut, LeFou is singing and dancing with men in drag.

The company refused to make the cut and pulled the film from cinemas across the Muslim-majority country where homosexuality is discouraged by religious leaders.

"The film has not been and will not be cut for Malaysia," Disney said in a statement.

Asked if Malaysia would change its mind on its demand for the scene to be cut, Censorship Board chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid said, "Still the same decision."

He added that local distributors had asked for a review of the decision. The board is expected to meet next Tuesday.

The film opened in neighbouring Singapore on Thursday with a "parental guidance" rating. The worldwide rollout will happen over the next few days.