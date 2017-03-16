Somali pirates released a hijacked oil tanker and its eight Sri Lankan crew on Thursday, a Somali security official and the pirates said.

The release followed a gunfight earlier in the day between the pirates and the marine force, and then intensive negotiations that included clan elders as well.

"There has been discussion going on after the gunfight of this afternoon ... We pulled our forces back and so the pirates went away," said Abdirahman Mohamud Hassan, the director general of the maritime police force for Somalia's semi-autonomous northern region of Puntland.

The vessel was hijacked on Monday.

A pirate confirmed the release was made without a ransom payment.

The pirates said that they agreed to forego a ransom after learning that Somali businessmen had hired Aris 13, which was taking oil from Djibouti to the Somali capital of Mogadishu. Pirates have traditionally been wary of tangling with Somalia's powerful businessmen.