UK Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger the EU exit process on March 29, setting Britain on an uncharted course to become the first member state to leave the bloc.

May will invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, launching two years of negotiations on the terms of divorce and future relations with the remaining 27 EU nations.

The move comes nine months after the UK decided to leave the EU in a divisive referendum with 51.9 percent Britons voting for ‘leave' against 48.1 percent for ‘stay'.

May's government said her permanent envoy to the EU had informed European Council President Donald Tusk of the date when Britain intends to trigger the divorce process.

TRT World's Matthew Moore reports from London.

'.

European Commission ready for talks

The European Commission said it was ready to begin the negotiations. Within 48 hours of the trigger date, Tusk will send the other 27 member states his draft negotiating guidelines.

The pound sterling fell half a cent against the dollar on what Brexit minister David Davis described as a move taking Britain to "the threshold of the most important negotiation for this country for a generation."

Britain is one of the oldest and largest members of the 28-nation bloc, and its departure has raised fears for the EU's future as eurosceptic movements gain support across the continent.