Israel's government approved the first West Bank settlement in two decades on Thursday, weeks after legalising hundreds of homes forcibly built on private Palestinian land.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to build a new settlement to compensate the residents of Amona, an illegal settler outpost that was demolished in February under the orders of Israel's Supreme Court.

The new settlement would be built near the existing settlement of Shilo, which is near the Amona site.

The government also approved tenders to build 2,000 new apartments from previously approved settlement projects.

The Palestinians claim the West Bank and east Jerusalem, areas captured by Israel in 1967, as parts of a future state.

Over 600,000 Israelis now live in settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

But Israel has not built a full-fledged new settlement since the 1990s. Instead, construction during that period has expanded existing settlements or taken place in unauthorised outposts like Amona.