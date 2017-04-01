WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazilians protest against proposed government reforms
In nationwide protests, union members, students, teachers and leftist groups demonstrated against pension and labour law reforms proposed by President Michel Temer's government.
Union members, students, teachers and leftist groups gathered in central Sao Paulo for the protests on March 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2017

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Friday to protest pension and labour law reforms backed by President Michel Temer's conservative government.

Condemning the reforms, the protesters demanded Temer step down.

Union members, students, teachers and leftist groups gathered in central Sao Paulo to demonstrate, as similar protests took place nationwide in cities including Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, and Belo Horizonte.

The demonstrators described Friday's protests as a "warm-up" for a large-scale protest set for April 28.

Temer took over last year after the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff, who was found guilty of moving funds between government budgets.

Temer has promised to restore the economy to health after two years of recession, but his centre-right government is no more popular than Rousseff's.

Temer got Congress to pass a 20-year spending freeze and is now asking for pension reform and other painful measures.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
