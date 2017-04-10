CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Ethiopian rock band is breaking barriers
Jano's music is fast becoming a popular Ethiopian export and the group is set to release its second album in a few months.
Ethiopian rock band is breaking barriers
Jano hopes their unique flare will lead them towards becoming the first internationally acclaimed rock band from Ethiopia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2017

​Ethiopian rock band Jano has shot to fame for fusing traditions and bringing people together through their music.

Jano's riffs and beats are far from the reggae, jazz and pop currently dominating Ethiopia's airwaves.

"It was a huge risk because rock music is not so famous here," Mikeal Hailu, the band's musical director and lead guitarist, said. "Trying to defy that and have our way of doing things, and have our own perspective of this music here in Ethiopia was a little scary."

Recommended

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza