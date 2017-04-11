Hong Kong leader-elect Carrie Lam said on Tuesday there is no room for moves towards independence from mainland China. Hong Kong, a former British colony, she said, needs the support of the central government in Beijing to boost economic development over the next five years.

The financial hub transitioned from colonial to Chinese rule in 1997, with a promise of autonomy for the next 50 years in most areas except military and diplomacy. However, leaders in Beijing have been increasingly concerned about a fledgling independence movement in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has seen tumultuous times over the past couple of years with pro-democracy protests quelled, an increase in what many residents see as creeping interference by Beijing, and the rise of a small but vocal movement pushing for independence.

Lam was chosen in March to be Hong Kong's next leader. Its first female leader was chosen by a 1,200-person "election committee" stacked with pro-Beijing and pro-establishment loyalists.

Lam said unifying society and healing political divisions will be among her most urgent tasks. She has also vowed to tackle the high cost of housing in one of the world's most expensive property markets.