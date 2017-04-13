1. His real age is a mystery

He is thought to be the world's youngest ruler, but no one has any clue to his actual birthday. It is believed that he was either born in 1983 or 1984. The US Treasury Department, in 2016, lists his birth date as January 8, 1984. He is the youngest son of the late "supreme" leader, Kim Jong-il.

2. He attended the best Swiss school using a fake name

Kim Jong-un was enrolled at a top private school in Switzerland's capital city of Berne but proved to be poor academically. Clad in a Chicago Bulls sweatshirt and Nike shoes, he was introduced to his classmates as Pak Un from North Korea. Money was spent lavishly on his education but he was more inclined towards music and basketball, a sport that he is still passion about, than his studies. With no improvement in his grades in mathematics and science, his father moved him to a Swiss state school where he was put in a lower grade.

3. His addiction to Swiss cheese is the source of his chubbiness

In Switzerland, Kim became fond of Swiss cheese. His consumption of Emmental has been blamed for his bulging body and lumbering walk. Large amounts of cheese are imported every year to satisfy his cravings.

4. He is a military commander with no training

When his father died in 2011, he took command of the North Korean Army. With practically no experience in the armed forces, the world is on edge as Kim has control of his nation's military.

5. He underwent surgery to resemble his grandfather

For some, plastic surgery is a means of improving their looks, but Kim Jong-un's goal was to look like his grandfather, Kim Il-sung.

He wanted to appear as a father figure to North Koreans.