UNESCO passed a resolution on Tuesday at the organisation's Paris headquarters, denouncing actions taken by Israel to alter the character and status of the holy city of Jerusalem.

It particularly criticised Israel's annexation of Jerusalem following its occupation of the city's east in 1967.

The UN agency said such moves were "null and void and must be rescinded forthwith".

The resolution also criticised Israel's actions in Gaza and Bethlehem.

UNESCO adopted the resolution with 22 member states voting in favour, 10 voting against and 23 abstaining.

The draft resolution was put forth by Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar and Sudan.

Israel claims Jerusalem as its united capital, while the Palestinians claim the city's east as the capital of their future state.

The Palestinian foreign ministry welcomed the declaration, calling it "a victory for international law".