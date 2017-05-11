Somalia's President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed promised to end the country's crippling problems when he assumed office in February.

"We have identified three main enemies in Somalia of the government and of the people.They are corruption, which has to do with governance. The second enemy is al Shabaab and terrorism. And the third is poverty," Minister of Foreign Affairs and Investment Promotion Yusuf-Garaad Omar said.

"All three of them are inter-linked. We are fighting three of them with one goal."

Somalia and these very problems will be under the microscope at an international summit in London on Thursday. The Somalia summit will bring together heads of state from East Africa, key partners, and figures from international organisations.