The three main enemies of Somalia: corruption, terrorism and poverty
The London Somalia Conference 2017 is expected to focus on all these issues as it brings together stakeholders to examine ways to reform the security sector and improve response to the country's humanitarian crises.
Somali security officials seen near burning cars after a bomb attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. May, 8, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2017

Somalia's President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed promised to end the country's crippling problems when he assumed office in February.

"We have identified three main enemies in Somalia of the government and of the people.They are corruption, which has to do with governance. The second enemy is al Shabaab and terrorism. And the third is poverty," Minister of Foreign Affairs and Investment Promotion Yusuf-Garaad Omar said.

"All three of them are inter-linked. We are fighting three of them with one goal."

Somalia and these very problems will be under the microscope at an international summit in London on Thursday. The Somalia summit will bring together heads of state from East Africa, key partners, and figures from international organisations.

Aid access to the drought-hit area remains one of the major challenges, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in Somalia Michael Keating commented on the eve of the meeting.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah examines the problems of Somalia's from the capital Mogadishu.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
