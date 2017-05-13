WORLD
Berlin home to more Turkish doner kebab shops as compared to Istanbul
Germany is more commonly associated with sausages of all kinds, but the number one street food that is found everywhere is Turkish döner kebap sandwich.
A worker piles meat on a stick in a Kebab production hall in Berlin September 5, 2006. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

For several decades, the Turkish 'döner' kebab has been one of Germany's most popular fast food items.

But a new generation of döner sellers are looking to expand on the winning formula… with some interesting and creative results.

There are over 40,000 kebab shops across Germany, with Berlin leading the pack at 4,000, interestingly more than Turkey's most populous city, Istanbul.

The German capital is closely followed by Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

TRT World'sIra Spitzer has more from Germany's capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
