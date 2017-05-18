CULTURE
Chris Cornell's cause of death was suicide - medical examiner
The former frontman of Audioslave and lead singer of Soundgarden hung himself in a hotel room while on tour in Detroit.
Musician Chris Cornell poses at an event in Los Angeles, California, on March 25, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

US musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit at age 52.

A medical examiner determined that Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert while on tour.

A full autopsy report was in the process of being completed.

"His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing," the singer's representative Brian Bumbery said.

"They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Seattle-born Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden, one of the leading bands in the grunge music movement in the '80s and '90s.

In 1991, the band released the platinum album Badmotorfinger.

Three years later, Soundgarden released Superunknown, a mainstream music scene success that earned the band two Grammys after it reached the top of music lists.

The band's "wild soundscapes combined visceral punk attitude with artistic depth," his bio said on his website.

In 2001, Cornell joined members of Rage Against The Machine to form Audioslave, which earned acclaim with its self-titled album that earned three-platinum status.

Cornell also had an extensive solo career as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist and worked with various other musicians over three decades in the music business.

The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation raises funds and partners with organisations to support children facing homelessness, poverty and abuse.

SOURCE:Reuters
