US musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit at age 52.

A medical examiner determined that Cornell killed himself by hanging in a Detroit hotel room following a concert while on tour.

A full autopsy report was in the process of being completed.

"His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing," the singer's representative Brian Bumbery said.

"They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Seattle-born Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden, one of the leading bands in the grunge music movement in the '80s and '90s.