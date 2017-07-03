Iran on Monday signed a $5 billion agreement with French energy giant Total SA and a Chinese oil company to develop its massive South Pars gas field. Iran shares the field with Qatar, which refers to the prime real estate as the North Dome.

It is by far the biggest vote of confidence in the Islamic Republic since sanctions were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The 20-year project that defies the US pressure will eventually see the firms inject $4.9 billion.

"This is a major agreement for Total, which officially marks our return to Iran to open a new page in the history of our partnership with the country," Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

Total has a 50.1 percent share in the deal and will invest an initial $1 billion (880 million euros) in the South Pars offshore gas field as part of a consortium with Chinese and Iranian firms.

The state-owned China National Petroleum Corp. has 30 percent stake and Iran's Petropars has 19.9 percent.

The development at phase 11 of the South Pars field will see 20 wells and two wellhead platforms built and connected to existing facilities by two underwater pipelines, Total said.

A second phase will involve the construction of offshore compression facilities, the firm said.

Total said the project will have a capacity of 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day or 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including condensate.

Pouyanne on Monday said "Total has a long history in Iran," pointing to its development of phases two and three of South Pars in the 1990s.

The aim is to start pumping into Iran's domestic grid in 2021, eventually reaching 50.9 million cubic metres (1.8 billion cubic feet) of gas per day.

Iranian officials said the products would be worth a total of $54 billion at current prices.

Total had signed up to develop phase 11 back in 2009 but was forced to abandon its Iranian projects in 2012 when France joined EU partners and imposed sanctions, including an oil embargo.

Iran's O&G; goals and the US