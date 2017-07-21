Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani said on Friday that it was time for negotiations to resolve differences between Doha and four Arab states which have severed diplomatic ties with it.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties and imposed a blockade and sanctions on Qatar last month, accusing it of financing extremist groups and supporting terrorism, which Doha denies.

"The time has come for us to spare the people from the political differences between the governments," the Qatari emir said in a televised speech.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani said he was ready for dialogue but any solution to the Gulf crisis must respect Qatar's sovereignty.

This was his first public appearance since the rupturing of ties on June 5 that followed an alleged hack of the Qatar News Agency website on May 24 that attributed explosive remarks to Qatar's emir. Doha blames it's neighbours for being the source of the hack.

The emir said that he valued Kuwait's mediation and the support of other countries for the efforts, including the United States, Turkey and Germany.

He also said that life in his country was continuing as normal since four Arab states severed diplomatic and travel ties with it last month.