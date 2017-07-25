An outbreak of dengue virus has killed around 300 people so far this year in Sri Lanka and hospitals are stretched to capacity, health officials said on Monday.

They blamed recent monsoon rains and floods that have left pools of stagnant water and rotting rain-soaked trash, ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes that carry the virus.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are scaling up emergency assistance to Sri Lanka along with the Sri Lanka Red Cross to help contain the outbreak.

"Dengue patients are streaming into overcrowded hospitals that are stretched beyond capacity and struggling to cope, particularly in the country's hardest hit western province," Red Cross said in a statement.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the world's fastest growing diseases, endemic in 100 countries, with as many as 390 million infections annually.