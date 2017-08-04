A controversial new Venezuelan assembly packed with allies of unpopular President Nicolas Maduro held its first session on Friday, deepening a rift with the opposition and in the teeth of international criticism from the US, the EU and major Latin American nations calling it illegitimate.

The Constituent Assembly has supreme powers over all branches of government as it takes on its principal task of rewriting the 1999 constitution. It was elected last weekend in balloting marred by violence and allegations of fraud.

Its 500-plus-members, who include Maduro's wife and son, are led by Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's former foreign minister.

They took their seats in an ornate oval chamber under a golden dome in the 145-year-old Legislative Palace -- in the same building where the opposition-dominated National Assembly is located, albeit in a different room.

"Today is a magnificent day," Rodriguez, 48, said to applause. "I want to thank Maduro for having stirred the wise powers of the Venezuelan people."

She rejected what she called "foreign interference" in the new assembly's creation.

"Armed insurgency" in Venezuela

Maduro on Friday said his armed forces should prepare in "non-traditional combat methods" as they confront an "armed insurgency" as the country reels in political turmoil.

Demonstrators have been clashing with security forces for four months, often building barricades and lobbing rocks at security forces.

At least 125 people have been killed in the unrest.

Speaking at a military event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Venezuela's National Guard, Maduro also lambasted Venezuela's prosecutor's office, though he did not mention chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega by name.

Maduro said that if the prosecutor's office had, "acted courageously according to justice, all of these guarimberos (referring to violent opposition demonstrators) and criminals would have been captured, punished and imprisoned a long time ago."

Powers to dissolve

The Constituent Assembly has discretion to dissolve the National Assembly. Such a move, however, would fuel criticism of it as a rubber-stamp body for Maduro, who critics say is building a "dictatorship."

The assembly's members were accompanied to the palace by Maduro and thousands of supporters carrying portraits of late president Hugo Chavez.

"The people today are going back to the assembly building and will never leave," said one supporter, 72-year-old Euclides Vivas.

The opposition staged protests in the capital on Friday, but there were no signs of the street violence of the past four months that has left a death toll of more than 125.

The Vatican on Friday had urged the assembly's session not be held, saying it contributed to "a climate of tension" in Venezuela.