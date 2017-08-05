Iran's re-elected president Hassan Rouhani has been sworn in for his second term in an open parliament session.

Rouhani, 68, secured re-election on May 19, promised that his country will pursue a "path of coexistence and interaction with the world."

Rouhani has vowed to open Iran up to international investment and trade, but the Islamic Republic insider who has held senior political and military posts since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, faces enormous challenges, including deepening political divisions among the country's ruling elite and US President Donald Trump's aggressive Iran policy.

Rouhani was first elected in 2013 with nearly 51 percent of the vote.

Iran's state TV reported that more than 130 high-ranking officials from various countries and international organisations attended the ceremony in Tehran.

Among them were Turkish Economy Minister, Nihat Zeybekci, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Iraqi President Fuad Masum and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who coordinates follow-up of Iran's nuclear deal.

The emir of Qatar, which has fallen out with its Gulf allies in part over ties to Iran, was notably absent despite attending Rouhani's last inauguration in 2013.

Other top foreign officials present at Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony will include French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, State Secretary at the German Foreign Ministry Michael Roth, and British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt.

It was the first time in Iran's history that a large number of foreign officials attended the president's inauguration ceremony.