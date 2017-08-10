When simulating missile attacks from North Korea or Iran, the US military says its defence system and network of radars allow it to successfully track and destroy incoming warheads.

But test conditions do not accurately mimic those of wartime, and critics are sceptical the country can truly defend itself, even after spending $40 billion over 18 years of research and development.

The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) says on May 30 it held its 10th successful test, out of 18 attempts, of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, a network of radars, anti-ballistic missiles and other equipment designed to protect the US from intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) launched from countries such as North Korea or Iran.

Lt Gen Sam Greaves, the MDA's director said the defence met expectations and shot down the incoming warhead.

"This was a realistic and stressing test, and it simulated an actual attack on the US," he said.

Within a few days of the test, the Pentagon's testing office for the first time in five years upgraded its assessment of the US ability to defend against incoming ICBMs like the ones North Korea is developing.

Its assessment went from "limited capability to defend the US to "demonstrated capability."

The test, however, took place during daytime and intercepted a single incoming missile.

A simulation is not a real attack

Few experts expect either of those assumptions to be likely if North Korea launched an attack.

"We have to get into the realism" of what North Korea would be most likely to launch at the US, said Riki Ellison, chairman of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, which aims to educate the American public and rally support for missile defence.

While calling the simulation on May 30 the "most difficult and challenging test MDA has done," Ellison said the system needs to be tested more strenuously against threats such as multiple warheads that employ devices to confuse missile defences.

Hitting a bullet with a bullet

Scientists on all sides agree there is nothing easy about detecting, tracking and intercepting a nuclear missile.

It is a mission often described as akin to hitting a bullet with another bullet, and there is no consensus on the quality of the MDA's testing.