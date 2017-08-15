North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Tuesday he would hold off on a planned missile strike near Guam, but warned the highly provocative move would go ahead in the event of further "reckless actions" by the US.

Some analysts suggested that Kim's comments opened a possible path to de-escalating a growing crisis fuelled by a bellicose war of words between the US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leadership.

Their recent exchanges were focused on a North Korean threat to fire a volley of four missiles over Japan towards the US territory of Guam, which hosts a number of strategic US military bases.

The North's official KCNA news agency said that Kim was briefed on the "plan for an enveloping fire at Guam" during an inspection on Monday of the Strategic Force command in charge of the nuclear-armed state's missile units.

Before executing any order Kim said he would "watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees."

If they "persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean peninsula," then North Korea would take action "as already declared," he said.

South Korea says to avoid war

Tensions have been mounting since the North tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (or ICBMs) last month, which appeared to bring much of the US within range.

Responding to the tests, Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen", while the North responded with the plan to fire missiles close to Guam.

The stand-off has sparked global alarm, with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping urging calm on both sides.

The US and its ally South Korea remain technically still at war with North Korea after the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a truce, not a peace treaty.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In weighed in on Tuesday, saying Seoul would avoid a second Korean War at all costs.