August 17, 2017
A year ago an image of a young boy, bloodied by an air strike in Syria, captured people's attention about the atrocities being committed in Syria, and the human cost of the war.
Around the world the cost of conflict has often been captured in a single shot.
But while a picture may tell a thousand words, it remains a question whether these shocking images actually change anything.
TRT World 's Sara Firth has more.
Warning: video contains some graphic images.
SOURCE:TRT World