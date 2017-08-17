WORLD
Can images truly capture the face of Syria's war?
While daily images of death and destruction continue pouring in from Syria, it remains to be seen whether these photos are changing anything.
Images of Syrias children may have shocked the world, but the war continues, often out of sight. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2017

A year ago an image of a young boy, bloodied by an air strike in Syria, captured people's attention about the atrocities being committed in Syria, and the human cost of the war.

Around the world the cost of conflict has often been captured in a single shot.

But while a picture may tell a thousand words, it remains a question whether these shocking images actually change anything.

TRT World 's Sara Firth has more.

Warning: video contains some graphic images.

