Qatar's Attorney-General said Turkey has detained five suspects in connection with the hacking of Qatar's state news agency in May.

The hacking helped precipitate the diplomatic rift that has since opened up between Qatar and some of its powerful Arab neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar in June over comments briefly posted on the Qatar News Agency attributed to its ruler in which he allegedly praised their arch-foe Iran.

Qatar said Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani did not make the statements and that hackers had posted a false story on QNA.