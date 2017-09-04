Authorities are investigating the death of a man who died of his injuries a few hours after he rushed past layers of security officers into a massive fire at the Burning Man festival’s signature ceremony. The festival came to a close Sunday night with the symbolic burning of the Temple.

Born out of a summer solstice bonfire in the 80s, Burning Man explores the arts and self-expression. The 10 founding principles of the event include radical inclusion, decommodification, radical self-expression, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation and immediacy.

Man runs into fire

Late Saturday night, Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, broke through a two-layer security perimeter during the Man Burn event in which a giant, wooden effigy is set ablaze.

Nevada’s Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen estimated that there was a crowd of about 50,000 people who were present when the festival’s crew of firefighters pulled Mitchell out of the blaze.

He was airlifted to the UC Davis hospital burn centre in California, where he died Sunday morning. The sheriff said doctors confirmed Mitchell wasn’t under the influence of alcohol, but a toxicology report is pending.

“We don’t know if it was intentional on his part or if it was just kind of induced by drugs. We’re not sure of that yet,” Allen said.

Mitchell was a US citizen who had a home in Oklahoma but apparently was living in Switzerland with his wife, the sheriff’s office said.

Attempts to rescue Mitchell were hampered because part of the structure was falling while they were trying to get Mitchell out of it, the sheriff’s office said.

“Rescuers had to leave him to allow the structure to fall and provide for rescuer safety before they could go back into the flames to extract Aaron from the debris,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators are having a hard time getting information as festival-goers leave the site for their homes, the law enforcement agency said.

Temple burns on Sunday