On August 31, Wasim Khalid, a 34-year-old journalist from Indian-administered Kashmir, received an email from Twitter stating that the Indian government had objected to some of his recent tweets.

One of the tweets that Twitter later removed from Khalid’s timeline was posted on June 16 of this year. It was a picture showing two Indian soldiers standing by a Kashmiri boy, who was handcuffed and made to sit on the ground. Khalid’s tweet read: “A teenager being used as a human shield by Indian paramilitary man in #Kashmir to stop other pro-freedom leaders from moving ahead.”

Twitter told Khalid his tweets, as per the Indian government, violated Indian law, but did not explain how or why.

“It wasn’t a love letter,” Khalid told TRT World. “It (Twitter email) was a deterrent, an intimidation tactic against anyone who exposes India’s brutalities in Kashmir.”

In the last few days, Twitter has sent similar notifications to over 100 Kashmiris including activists, journalists, teachers and academics. In fact, the censorship has become so widespread that the well-regarded academic and critical race theorist, Khaled Beydoun, had one of his tweets about the plight of the Rohingya, flagged.

Curbs on free speech are not new in Kashmir – the site of a decades-old dispute between India and Pakistan. Prior to the internet, the Indian government used draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) to muzzle dissent in Kashmir. Amnesty International has called it a “lawless law” under which any civilian can be detained without trial. According to a report, more than 670 Kashmiris, including minors, were charged under this law.

With the increasing reach of the internet and the emergence of social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook, Kashmiris began questioning Indian rule in Kashmir and reporting on human rights abuses. They posted videos of Indian armed forces torturing civilians, mutilating bodies of militants and vandalising public property.

Social media has become a potent tool to counter state-approved and biased narratives of mainstream Indian media, which often likens Kashmir’s armed insurgency to Islamic extremism, and justifies state aggression against Kashmiri civilians.

Whenever the Indian police kills a Kashmiri protester for expressing his dissent either by chanting slogans or hurling stones, India’s leading TV news anchors have no qualms branding them as terrorists. As a result, the practice of shooting dead a civilian protester or a demonstrator throwing stones has been normalised in India.

Now the move to block or vet Twitter content coming from Kashmir is an extension of India’s broader crackdown on Kashmiri people.

“It’s also a warning in general that they can use your posts and charge you in a fictitious case,” said Khalid, the Kashmiri journalist.

News versus disinformation

Earlier this year, a video showing a young Kashmiri man tied to the bonnet of a military vehicle went viral on social media. The army accused the man of throwing stones and justified the act, saying it was to prevent others from attacking the convoy.

The Indian media was quick to buy into the army's line, praising them for taking cover behind the man. However, Kashmiri journalists later debunked the story through social media. It turned out the accused had not been throwing stones and the army had picked him up from a street while he was on a motorbike heading home. The incident brought international embarrassment to India, revealing what many Kashmiris feel is the extremely partisan nature of the Indian armed forces in Kashmir.

The social media presence of Kashmiri human rights activists, journalists and separatist leaders came under government investigation in 2012. Police and secret service agents formed a cyber unit called Cargo, named after a notorious torture chamber in Kashmir. Facebook and Twitter came under intense scrutiny, as they had played a major role in mobilising Kashmiris during the mass uprisings in 2008 and 2010.

Since then, the government has banned the internet in Kashmir at least 32 times and detained many Kashmiri Twitter and Facebook users either for writing posts about India’s harsh military policies in Kashmir, or for expressing their support for Kashmir’s total independence or its merger with Pakistan. The Indian state considers such gestures as "unlawful."