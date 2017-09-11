A senior Israeli military officer has said that the PKK is not a terror organisation and that he believed that the establishment of a "Kurdish entity" was the only positive development in the Middle East.

Major General Yair Golan made the comments when delivering the 2017 Zeev Schiff Memorial Lecture on September 7 at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in the US.

Golan made the controversial statements during a question and answer session after delivering his lecture, titled: "New Thinking About Israeli National Security in a Changing Regional Environment”.

"I very much like the idea of an independent Kurdistan. Well, basically, I like the Kurdish people. And you know we’ve had good cooperation with the Kurdish people since the early 1960s. And looking at the Middle East today, I would say that the only positive development concerning the destiny of the Middle East is the emergence of some sort of Kurdish entity—independent entity."

Golan described the Kurds as a “moderate element with a positive influence on the surrounding people, and said “From my personal perspective the PKK is not a terrorist organisation.”

“I can not portray how you bring together, if you bring together Iranian Kurds, Iraqi Kurds, Syrian Kurds and Turkish Kurds, and maybe it won't materialize in our own era.” he said.

“But basically looking at Iran in the east, looking at the instability in the region, a solid, stable, cohesive Kurdish entity in the midst of this quagmire, it is not a bad idea.” Israeli general added.

Here is an excerpt of the speech Golan delivered in the event. For the full speech visit the Washington Institute’s website .

Terror organisation or not?

The Israeli general stressed that it was his personal idea about the PKK's position.

"That’s the way I look at that. It’s a very personal approach. I don’t reflect here any formal position of Israel."