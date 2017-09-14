In a moment of high drama on Sunday morning, few were expecting the sight of doughty former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili and a crowd of supporters elbowing their way into Ukraine.

But barge in they did.

The prolonged standoff on the Polish border between Saakashvili and the Ukrainian authorities took Ukrainian border guards by surprise. But who is he, and why was he there?

Who is Saakashvili — and why is he stateless?

Saakashvili is one of the most colourful and divisive figures in the politics of both Georgia and Ukraine.

He had developed a reputation for anti-graft policies in Georgia, winning him widespread support.

His energetic reforms helped pull the former Soviet republic out of a morass of corruption and confusion.

However, his effort to regain Abkhazia and South Ossetia, two Russia-backed separatist regions that split off in wars of the 1990s, proved a costly failure.

Georgian troops held only small footholds in these regions.

A university friend of Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, he backed the 2013-14 pro-democracy protests which drove Russia-backed President Viktor Yanukovych out of the country.

Poroshenko offered Saakashvili citizenship, but later revoked it when the two fell out. The former said he’d withdrawn it as the latter was abusing his influence.

And Saakashvili grew disillusioned, accusing his old university friend Poroshenko of betraying their ideals.

As a result Saakashvili was left stateless, as his native Georgia had stripped him of his citizenship after he took up Poroshenko’s offer in 2015.

Now, Georgia wants him extradited.

Last year, he founded a party in Ukraine called the Movement of New Forces. He had sought to unite reformist opposition forces but his support soon ebbed.

His seemingly fireproof self-confidence and bold actions brought him both admiration as well as disdain as Georgia's leader, and later as governor of Ukraine's Odessa region.

What happened on Sunday?

The border breakthrough at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing point on the Polish-Ukrainian border came after a day of drama and repeatedly changing travel plans.

The move alarmed Poroshenko, who revoked Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship in July.

He said Saakashvili committed a crime by entering the country. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said on Facebook on Tuesday that five people who crossed into Ukraine from Poland with Saakashvili were arrested on criminal charges.

Why does his presence in Ukraine pose a threat to Poroshenko?

Saakashvili doesn’t enjoy strong support in Ukraine, but his new campaign strikes at the heart of Ukrainian troubles.

“We need new people. Ukraine is fed up with old corrupt political class. They want new people, new energy, new faces, new ideas,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

It is “very important not to allow oligarchs to get away with an imitation of reform,” he said.

Speaking at an improvised press conference outside his hotel on Monday, the 49-year-old politician has vowed to shake-up Ukrainian politics. He announced plans to hold rallies in towns across the country.

What will his unauthorized entry cost him?

“We are acting lawfully and protecting the law,” Saakashvili said on Monday. But due to his legal situation, his return puts him at risk.