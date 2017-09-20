Two murals by British street artist Banksy have appeared at London’s Barbican centre to mark an exhibition of the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, a US artist who achieved fame through the New York graffiti scene.

One references Basquiat’s 1982 Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump, showing a boy being searched by police officers.

“Portrait of Basquiat being welcomed by the Metropolitan Police - an (unofficial) collaboration with the new Basquiat show,” Banksy said of the work on his official Instagram feed.

The second depicts people queuing up to ride a Ferris wheel with carriages shaped like crowns, referencing Basquiat’s 1983 Crown.