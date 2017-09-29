POLITICS
Southeastern Turkey's beehive houses: a thousand-year heritage left behind
The mud-brick houses of Harran used to protect many from the harsh sun. But they were gradually abandoned, along with traditional ways of making the structures.
September 29, 2017

Made from mud, hay and bricks, the beehive houses of Harran in southern Turkey date back thousands of years. With their distinctive domed roofs, these homes protected families from the region's blistering sun.  

However, when dams were built along the Euphrates river, its residents shifted from keeping livestock to growing crops.  

As their living standards improved, they eventually moved to more modern types of accommodation, such as apartment blocks. 

Recommended

But one family has returned to restore their abandoned beehive house to ensure the region's heritage is not lost. 

TRT World's Alican Ayanlarreports from Sanliurfa, Turkey:

SOURCE:TRT World
