Emmy-winning comedic actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus said on Thursday that she was battling breast cancer and highlighted the case for universal healthcare.

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, who plays foul-mouthed fictitious former US President Selina Meyer on HBO's Veep, said "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," in a short post on her social media platforms.

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality," the actress wrote.

Time Warner's HBO network said Louis-Dreyfus received the diagnosis a day after the Emmy Awards earlier this month, where she won a record sixth-consecutive Emmy for comedy actress for her role as Meyer. The Emmys are US television's highest honour.