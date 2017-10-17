The United States on Monday condemned closely watched regional elections in Venezuela as neither free nor fair as European countries also voiced concerns, leaving President Nicolas Maduro increasingly isolated after declaring a landslide win.

Maduro’s opponents cried foul after official results said his socialist party won governorships in 17 of the troubled oil producer’s 23 states in Sunday’s elections, defying opinion polls.

The United States – which has imposed sanctions on Maduro and his inner circle over what it calls Venezuela’s slide into dictatorship – said the lack of outside observers, last-minute changes to polling station locations and other irregularities meant the vote was not credible.

“We condemn the lack of free and fair elections yesterday in Venezuela. The voice of the Venezuelan people was not heard,” said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

The European Union’s chief diplomat, Federica Mogherini, called the results “surprising” and said it was necessary to “find out what really happened.”

France said it was “worried” about the “serious irregularities” reported by the opposition, while Spain renewed talk of proposed EU sanctions.

Political analysts said Venezuela’s punishing political and economic crisis will only deepen, though it is unclear what moves are now open to the opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD).

TRT World’sJuan Carlos Lamas has more on the story.

‘Going to get ugly’

The results amounted to a crushing blow for the MUD, which had characterised the elections as a referendum on Maduro after months of deadly street protests earlier this year failed to unseat him.

The MUD took five states, with one still undecided. But opinion polls had put it ahead in as many as 18 states.

“We’ve asked our candidates to plan to take to the streets in demand of a full recount,” said opposition campaign chief Gerardo Blyde.

“Neither the Venezuelan people nor the world will swallow the story that they beat us.”

The MUD ruled out further talks on ending the country’s crisis without a recount.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, there had been something of a truce in Venezuela, after months of violent protests that left more than 125 people dead from April to July.

Now the question is what comes next for the troubled country, which is in the grips of a punishing recession marked by food and medicine shortages.