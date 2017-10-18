Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Communist Party on Wednesday to "resolutely oppose" any actions that undermine its leadership as he opened a congress expected to enhance his already formidable power.

Xi told some 2,300 delegates at the imposing Great Hall of the People that the country was entering a "new era" as the party pursues "socialism with Chinese characteristics."

"The prospects are bright, but the challenges are also severe," said Xi, who is expected to secure a second five-year term as general secretary and stack leadership positions with loyalists during the twice-a-decade congress.

Speaking in front of a massive hammer and sickle, Xi extolled China's rising clout abroad and its fight against poverty and inequality at home, as well as his "zero tolerance" campaign against corruption within the party.

"Every one of us in the party must do more to uphold party leadership and the Chinese socialist system and resolutely oppose all statements and actions that undermine, distort or negate them," Xi said.

Considered China's most powerful leader since Deng Xiaoping or even Mao Zedong, Xi could use the 19th congress to lay the foundation to stay atop the 89-million-strong party even longer than the normal 10 years, according to analysts.

This would break the unwritten two-term limit accepted by his immediate predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao – who were by Xi's side at the congress – and end the era of "collective leadership" aimed at preventing the emergence of another Mao.

Another signal of Xi's rise to the pantheon of Chinese leadership would be if his name is added to the constitution, an honour has only been bestowed upon modern China's founder, Mao, and the father of economic reforms, Deng.

A congress spokesman said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will amend its constitution to add Xi's "new vision and thinking" on governance, but he did not indicate whether Xi's name would also be added.

TRT World spoke to China National Association of International Studies Director, Victor Gao

Warning Taiwan

Ties between Taiwan and China have turned increasingly frosty since the election of Tsai Ing-wen as president last year.

Xi delivered a stern warning to Taiwan, saying that Beijing has the will and power to thwart any attempts at independence.

Xi warned that China has "the resolve, the confidence, and the ability to defeat separatist attempts for Taiwan independence in any form."

"We will never allow anyone, any organisation, or any political party, at any time or in any form, to separate any part of Chinese territory from China," he said.

Beijing cut off official communication with her government shortly after it took office due to her refusal to publicly accept the "one China" concept.

Tsai also angered Beijing when she called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his US presidential election victory.

In his speech, Xi held out an olive branch to the island's leadership, offering to restore communication with Taiwan if its government readopts the understanding.